Middleby: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $106 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.99. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $977.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $974.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Middleby expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.04 to $2.19.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $975 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Middleby expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.65 to $9.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion.

