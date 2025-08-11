MidCap Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $18.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $18.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $81.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.7 million.

