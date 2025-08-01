MicroStrategy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Thursday reported net income of $10.02…

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Thursday reported net income of $10.02 billion in its second quarter.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $32.60 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period.

