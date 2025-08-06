MetLife: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $729 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $729 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $17.34 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.92 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MET

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.