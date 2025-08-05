Mesa Labs: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.7 million…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.32 per share.

The quality control instruments and disposable products maker posted revenue of $59.5 million in the period.

