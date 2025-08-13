Mesa Air: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $20.9 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $20.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $92.8 million in the period.

