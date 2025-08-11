MeridianLink: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Monday reported a loss of $3…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Monday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for financial institutions posted revenue of $84.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.6 million.

