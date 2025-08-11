Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $16.4 million.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $273.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.9 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $912 million.

