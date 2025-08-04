MercadoLibre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $523 million.…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $523 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had net income of $10.31.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.01 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $6.79 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.52 billion.

