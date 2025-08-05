Melatonin vs. Magnesium: Which One Helps You Sleep Better?

Sleep is essential to our health, yet millions of adults in the U.S. struggle with poor sleep quality or insomnia.…

Sleep is essential to our health, yet millions of adults in the U.S. struggle with poor sleep quality or insomnia. Getting adequate sleep helps people be their ultimate best and cope with the stressors of the day. When people don’t get the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep daily, there are lots of things that can go wrong. Regularly getting less than six hours sleep per night can result in mental health issues, depression, anxiety, decreased productivity, less energy, metabolic disruptions, weight gain, respiratory problems, mortality and more.

Whether it’s a racing mind, the inability to fall asleep or frequent waking during the night, many people turn to natural sleep aids like melatonin and magnesium supplements to help improve rest. But which one is better for sleep?

We turned to sleep experts to weigh in on circadian rhythm regulation, natural sleep aids and tips for a good night’s rest.

Sleep: The Foundation of Health

Sleep is when our brains disengage from the environment and our bodies and minds are forced to be inactive. During this period is when rest and recovery occurs. Sleep is like power washing your brain.

“During the day your brain is interacting, toxins accumulate when brain cells are active and during sleep, blood rushes to the brain, clearing the toxins and readying for the next day,” says Dr. Meeta Singh, board certified psychiatrist and concierge sleep doctor in Michigan. “There is not a single organ in your body that does not suffer with inadequate sleep” says Singh.

Melatonin for Sleep

Melatonin is a hormone naturally produced in the brain, at night, signaling it is time to sleep. It plays a vital role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle, also known as the circadian rhythm, your body’s internal clock that follows a 24-hour cycle. It works by binding to brain receptors in the thalamus and hypothalamus, the brain regions involved in initiating and maintaining sleep.

Melatonin levels naturally increase in the evening, reaching a peak in the middle of the night and then decline in the early morning. In addition to promoting sleep, melatonin plays a role in cellular repair, reducing oxidative stress (it is an antioxidant) and decreasing inflammation.

Melatonin use is best for increasing sleep time, improving sleep quality and circadian rhythm regulation in individuals with shift-work sleep disorders and jet lag.

The best candidate for melatonin is someone who feels like they are living in the wrong time zone and has trouble winding down at night. Melatonin can help you fall asleep if your biological clock or circadian rhythm is off and it can help you stay asleep.

“Melatonin is powerful for jet lag or internal jet lag, helping reset your circadian clock,” adds Dr. Michael Grandner, director of the Sleep & Health Research Program at University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson.

Melatonin dosage and safetyMelatonin supplements are generally considered safe for short-term use, with few reported adverse effects. The most common side effects of melatonin supplementation include headaches, dizziness, nausea and drowsiness, especially at higher doses.

“The recommended dose of melatonin is 1 to 3 milligrams, 30 minutes before bed, but this should always be discussed with your health care provider as there is the potential to interact with medications such as blood thinners and medications for hypertension,” says Singh.

Grandner recommends smaller doses of 1/3 to 1/2 milligram.

More is not necessarily better. Taking more than 3 to 5 milligrams can result in feeling groggy in the morning.

Melatonin supplements are available in a variety of forms from gummies to tablets. Singh recommends choosing supplements with the NSF certification to ensure quality control.

The American Academy of Family Physicians acknowledges that melatonin may be beneficial, especially as a short-term sleep aid. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine also recognizes strategically timed melatonin for sleep timing, jet lag and shift work disorder — not chronic insomnia.

While some studies support melatonin’s effectiveness for sleep, more research is needed to establish long-term safety and efficacy.

Magnesium for Sleep

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in many bodily functions, including sleep regulation. It plays a role in the production and release of neurotransmitters involved in sleep, relaxation and stress responses. These chemical messages send signals between the brain and the body playing a role in mood, sleep, memory and muscle movement. Magnesium also has a role in the production of melatonin. It can also lower levels of cortisol, a stress hormone.

Magnesium may help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and ease restless leg syndrome or nighttime cramps.

“People with busy brains — those looping thoughts at bedtime — often benefit from magnesium,” says Singh.

Several older studies have found that magnesium supplements can increase sleep time and sleep efficiency. However, results are mixed. A 2022 study found a borderline association between magnesium supplements and better sleep quality. A more recent study claims magnesium supplements may be effective to promote sleep and mood.

Magnesium may be especially effective if you’re deficient. In fact the magnesium deficiency may be contributing to poor sleep quality by disrupting the brain signaling and decreasing levels of melatonin.

People at greatest risk of magnesium deficiency include people on certain medications such as proton pump inhibitors and diuretics that can affect magnesium absorption. Women, older adults, people who drink alcohol regularly and those who have a diet high in convenience foods and processed foods may also be deficient in magnesium.

Magnesium dosage and safety

There are several types of magnesium supplements, primarily magnesium glycinate and magnesium citrate.

“I recommend my patients take 200 to 400 milligrams of magnesium glycinate supplement in addition to their healthy diet,” says Singh. “It is easily absorbed by your body, promoting relaxation and better sleep.”

Magnesium citrate is not recommended because of its laxative effect.

Under the care of a physician, studies support taking up to one gram of magnesium divided into doses twice or three times per day. According to the Institute of Medicine, adults can safely take up to 350 milligrams of supplemental magnesium.

Magnesium supplements are generally considered safe at recommended doses. High doses can cause adverse effects, especially in people with impaired kidney function.

Magnesium vs. Melatonin: Which Is Better for Sleep?

One supplement may be better than the other, depending on your sleep problem. Neither magnesium nor melatonin are a one-size-fits-all solution to nightly sleep trouble.

Melatonin helps shift your internal clock and is better if you are traveling across time zones.

Magnesium supplements have a more calming effect and can help the body relax and turn down the noise going through your brain. It has a mild sedative property, which promotes sleep.

Magnesium does not shift the clock or circadian rhythm.

“The main role of magnesium is its calming, relaxing effect, which helps people turn down the noise so they can fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer,” says Grandner.

“If you have a sleep disorder or chronic insomnia, neither melatonin nor magnesium is the answer,” says Grandner. “For minor sleep disturbances, they can probably help but they each do very different things. The combination may work for some people, depending on their sleep issues, but there is no data that the combination is better than a placebo.”

Singh finds in practice that the combination of magnesium and melatonin is often effective.

Studies have shown that combing magnesium supplements with potassium can improve sleep duration. Experts warn to be cautious taking potassium if you have a kidney disorder.

A combination of magnesium, melatonin and zinc has shown to enhance the quality of sleep in older adults with primary insomnia.

Other Sleep Aids

Alternatives sleep aids to melatonin and magnesium include:

— Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I),

— Lifestyle changes to improve sleep hygiene (bedtime routines, stress management)

— Prescription sleep aids under medical supervision

There are a variety of other over-the-counter sleep aids on the market, from CBD to valerian, yet the research is limited and most sleep experts do not recommend them.

“I do not recommend things like Benedryl, GABA and valerian,” says Singh, primarily due to the lack of quality control and research.

Tips for Better Sleep

Developing consistent bedtime practices go a long way in enhancing sleep quality and resetting the circadian clock. Stress releasing behaviors such as yoga, deep breathing and meditation have proven to be helpful habits for better sleep. A healthy diet can also promote good sleep habits. Eat a nutrient-rich diet with magnesium-rich foods such as nuts, seeds, leafy greens and whole grains. Limit processed and high-sugar foods, which increase inflammation.

Improve your sleep with these expert tips:

— Regular bedtime

— Take a warm bath or shower before bed

— Limit screen time or use a blue light filter

— Reduce caffeine and alcohol intake close to bedtime

— Keep your bedroom dark and cool

When crossing time zones, go to sleep earlier to help reset your circadian clock, be well rested before boarding the flight, get sunlight in the morning at your destination and use melatonin strategically. To fall asleep earlier than your body is used to, taking melatonin a few hours before bedtime will signal your body to start producing melatonin.

When to See a Doctor for Sleep Help

“Before the sleep issue becomes chronic, consult a sleep specialist for a preventive approach before it becomes a significant sleep disorder,” says Grandner.

Insomnia is a condition marked by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep or waking too early. About 30% of U.S. adults report poor sleep quality, and roughly 10% experience chronic sleep disorders. Insomnia is caused by wide variety of factors which can be disruptive to quality of life and overall health.

“Chronic insomnia is not usually something that can be fixed with a pill,” says Grandner. “It is about uncovering the root cause of the chronic insomnia.”

Common causes of insomnia include:

— Sleep apnea

— Restless leg syndrome

— Menopause

— Chronic stress or anxiety

Experts recommend discussing your sleep issues with your primary care physician to determine if a referral to a sleep specialist is warranted.

Bottom Line

Taking melatonin or magnesium within recommended doses is a relatively safe approach to improving sleep quality and circadian rhythm.

Before taking magnesium supplements or melatonin for sleep, consult your doctor to develop a personalized treatment plan.

If your insomnia is interfering with your life, find a sleep specialist at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine or Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine.

