MediWound: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — YAVNE, Israel (AP) — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its second quarter.

The Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.23 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.6 million.

