Medifast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported earnings of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 4 cents per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $105.6 million in the period.

