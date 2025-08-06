McEwen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — McEwen Inc. (MUX) on Wednesday reported profit of $3 million in its second quarter.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — McEwen Inc. (MUX) on Wednesday reported profit of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period.

