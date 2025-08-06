McDonald’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.25 billion. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.15 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $6.84 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.71 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCD

