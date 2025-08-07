Live Radio
MBIA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2025, 5:06 AM

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.12. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $23 million in the period.

