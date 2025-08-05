Mayville Engineering: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $132.3 million in the period.

Mayville Engineering expects full-year revenue in the range of $528 million to $562 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.