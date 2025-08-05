Match Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $125.5 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $125.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $863.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $853.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $910 million to $920 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTCH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.