MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

The Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $79.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $284.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects its per-share earnings to be 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $67 million for the fiscal first quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $295 million to $310 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCFT

