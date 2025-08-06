MasterBrand: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $37.3 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Beachwood, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $730.9 million in the period.

MasterBrand expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.03 to $1.32 per share.

