Masimo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $51.3 million. On…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $51.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $370.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.7 million.

Masimo expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MASI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.