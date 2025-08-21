Marzetti: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Marzetti Company (MZTI) on Thursday reported profit of $32.5 million in…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Marzetti Company (MZTI) on Thursday reported profit of $32.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.33 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $475.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $167.3 million, or $6.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.91 billion.

