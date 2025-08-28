Marvell: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $194.8…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $194.8 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, Marvell expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.98 to $2.08.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRVL

