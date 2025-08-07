Martin Marietta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $328…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $328 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $5.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.32 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.82 billion to $7.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.