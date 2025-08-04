Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $69…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $69 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.77. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $7.10 per share.

