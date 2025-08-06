Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $647,000 in its…

Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $647,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $150.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.1 million.

