MarketAxess: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $71.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $219.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $219.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.2 million.

