Marcus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $7.3 million. The Milwaukee-based company…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $7.3 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $206 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.