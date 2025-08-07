Marcus & Millichap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Thursday reported a loss of $11…

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Thursday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calabasas, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The commercial real estate brokerage firm posted revenue of $172.3 million in the period.

