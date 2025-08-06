Manulife: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.29 billion. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.29 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 69 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $11.3 billion in the period.

