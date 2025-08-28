Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $207 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.9 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $807.6 million.

