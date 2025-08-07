Main Street Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $122.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 99 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $144 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.2 million.

