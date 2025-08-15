Maiden Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (KG) on Friday reported profit of $69.9 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (KG) on Friday reported profit of $69.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $15.09. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 72 cents per share.

The reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.5 million.

