Magna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $379 million.

The Aurora, Ontario-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The automotive supply company posted revenue of $10.63 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.41 billion.

