Magal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Monday reported earnings of $1.2 million in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Monday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The security and intelligence company posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.