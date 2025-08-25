Magal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Monday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.
The security and intelligence company posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNT
