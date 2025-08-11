MAG Silver: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $33.4 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $42.1 million in the period.

