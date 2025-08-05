Madrigal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.3 million in its second quarter.

The West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.48 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $212.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.2 million.

