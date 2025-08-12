Madison Square Garden: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The sports team and entertainment company posted revenue of $204 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $22.4 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

