MacroGenics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.3 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.2 million.

