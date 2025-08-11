Macerich: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The Macerich Co. (MAC) on Monday reported a key measure…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The Macerich Co. (MAC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Santa Monica, California, said it had funds from operations of $84 million, or 32 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 34 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $40.9 million, or 16 cents per share.

The shopping center real estate investment trust, based in Santa Monica, California, posted revenue of $249.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.7 million.

