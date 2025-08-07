M/A-Com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $36.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $252.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 91 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $256 million to $264 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.