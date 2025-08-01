LyondellBasell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $114 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $114 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $7.66 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.41 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYB

