Lyft: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $40.3 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

