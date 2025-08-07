Lundin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $228.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $937.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843 million.

