Lumentum: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $213.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $2.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $480.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.9 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $540 million for the fiscal first quarter.

