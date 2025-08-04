LTC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) on Monday reported a key measure…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Westlake Village, California, said it had funds from operations of $31.5 million, or 68 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $14.9 million, or 32 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Westlake Village, California, posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30.2 million.

LTC expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.67 to $2.71 per share.

