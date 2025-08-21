LSI: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2 million in its…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The lighting and LED display company posted revenue of $155.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.4 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $573.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYTS

