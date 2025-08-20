Lowe’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.4 billion.…

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.4 billion.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $4.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $4.33 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.23 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $23.96 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.20 to $12.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $84.5 billion to $85.5 billion.

