Louisiana-Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $54 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $755 million in the period.

