LoanDepot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and stock option gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The lender posted revenue of $282.5 million in the period.

