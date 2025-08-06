LiveRamp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.7 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $194.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, LiveRamp said it expects revenue in the range of $197 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $798 million to $818 million.

